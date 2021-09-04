Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,158,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.