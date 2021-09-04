Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.50. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,192. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. International Paper has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

