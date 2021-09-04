Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.7% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 240,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

