Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.31). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 111.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

NYSE FTCH opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $26,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

