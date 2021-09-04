Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

HASI opened at $60.00 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.