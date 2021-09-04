Zacks: Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. ICL Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

ICL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,507. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,953,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,645 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

