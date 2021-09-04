Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $76.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.01 million and the lowest is $63.48 million. International Seaways posted sales of $99.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $299.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.13 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $509.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

