Zacks: Brokerages Expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.42). ION Geophysical posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.19).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 229,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,189. ION Geophysical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.28.

ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

