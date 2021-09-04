Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.28. New York Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 4,803,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

