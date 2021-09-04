Zacks: Brokerages Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

ONCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $2.28 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 59,673 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in OncoSec Medical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.