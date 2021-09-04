Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,896,000 after buying an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $177.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

