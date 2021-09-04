Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report $153.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $156.09 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $96.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $529.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $575.68 million, with estimates ranging from $569.18 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $1,333,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 90,327.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.