Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $287.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,633. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $288.87. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,666,262. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

