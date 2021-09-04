Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $97.05

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €97.05 ($114.18) and traded as low as €94.94 ($111.69). Zalando shares last traded at €95.40 ($112.24), with a volume of 487,772 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €97.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

