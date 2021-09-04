Zealium One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Zealium has a market cap of $36,425.42 and $17.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zealium has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.06 or 0.00795286 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,886,443 coins and its circulating supply is 16,886,443 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.