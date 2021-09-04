Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $552.63 and a 200-day moving average of $512.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.