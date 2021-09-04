Zeepin Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $655,112.57 and $45,073.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00138244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00184555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.65 or 0.07843047 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,069.66 or 0.99754469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00805560 BTC.

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

