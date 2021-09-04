Zel (ZEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.38 or 0.00319441 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00170030 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00205663 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

