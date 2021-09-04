ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. 137,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 62,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

