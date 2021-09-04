ZENZO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $269.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00058062 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00352361 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012487 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

