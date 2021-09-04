ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ZEON has a market cap of $97.07 million and approximately $898,858.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00177707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.56 or 0.00801271 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

