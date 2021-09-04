ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $967,682.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $20.34 million and $967,682.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 48.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

