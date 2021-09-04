Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $376,004.66 and $1,337.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00121793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00798531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048184 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

