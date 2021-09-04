Zigcoin (ZIG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $349,350.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $349,350.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00059968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00121971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.99 or 0.00797239 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

