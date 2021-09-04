Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0060

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $358,015.99 and approximately $184,529.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00184045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00805441 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.