ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Up 21.7% Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $14.43 million and $44,060.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00156197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00189124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.51 or 0.07788982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,084.10 or 1.00425496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.88 or 0.00992293 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,046,598 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.