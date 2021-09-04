Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Shares of ZBH opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

