Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up 3.5% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $219,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 374.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.24.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,613. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

