ZKSwap (ZKS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $186.81 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001885 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $186.81 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00064955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00181908 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.92 or 0.07849446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,124.40 or 0.99836730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00805429 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

