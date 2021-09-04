Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,052. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

