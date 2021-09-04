ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $71,675.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00184682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.34 or 0.07728041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,195.27 or 1.00019822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.92 or 0.00998133 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

