ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Reaches $502,225.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $502,225.00 and approximately $3,836.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 60.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.59 or 0.00615914 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000156 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,334,497,286 coins and its circulating supply is 14,254,762,014 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

