Zynecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.20 Million (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Zynecoin has a market cap of $7.20 million and $96,798.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zynecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zynecoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00127317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00179097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00806780 BTC.

Zynecoin Profile

ZYN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

