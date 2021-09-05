$0.06 EPS Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. PHX Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

NYSE PHX remained flat at $$2.49 on Friday. 553,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 346,156 shares of company stock worth $944,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Robotti Robert lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.