$0.16 EPS Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

A number of analysts have commented on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

AVAL stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

