-$0.17 EPS Expected for GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenVision Acquisition.

NASDAQ HLBZ opened at $6.87 on Friday. GreenVision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

