-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nikola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Nikola posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nikola will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nikola.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKLA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock worth $63,637,202 over the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Nikola has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

