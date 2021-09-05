$0.28 EPS Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%.

PFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $22,783,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 127,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $501.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

