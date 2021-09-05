-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $561,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 408,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 114,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

