$0.43 EPS Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.46. SPX posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.