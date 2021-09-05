$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. nVent Electric posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.55.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 1,285,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $32,638,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

