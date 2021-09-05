$0.49 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million.

Several analysts have commented on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth about $278,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 67,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

