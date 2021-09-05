$0.62 EPS Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. EVERTEC posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $46.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,286 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $3,049,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EVERTEC by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

