-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.