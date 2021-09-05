0Chain (ZCN) Achieves Market Cap of $29.79 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $29.79 million and approximately $219,602.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

