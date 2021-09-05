$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $980.60 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $702.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Worthington Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

