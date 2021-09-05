$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $946.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PANW opened at $468.22 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $468.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.97 and a 200-day moving average of $367.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

