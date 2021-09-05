$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 27.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 52,318.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.90. The stock had a trading volume of 341,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.69. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

