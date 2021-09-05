$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $554.23 and its 200-day moving average is $512.85.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

