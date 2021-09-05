$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.00 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

